The 2020 high school soccer season is scheduled to launch Saturday, Aug. 29 with four games matching prep teams from longtime rivals Wood River High School and Sun Valley Community School.
All games will be played in front of a limited number of invited spectators at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
The junior varsity boys start off the day at 11 a.m., followed by junior varsity girls. The varsity girls’ game between the two schools will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ contest at 7 p.m.
Adhering to safety standards in the continuing global pandemic, athletic directors Kevin Stilling of Wood River and Richard Whitelaw of SVCS will distribute a limited number of tickets to each team member, to be used as they wish to allow admittance to families, friends.
People without a ticket won’t be admitted to the stadium. For updates, visit wrhswolverines.org.
How is it safe enough to play four games, but not safe for people to come watch?
"You teenagers can come into physical contact with each other for 90 minutes, but the public? It's unsafe for them to watch the game from a safe distance."
Mmm hmmm. Riiiiiight.
