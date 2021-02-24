Getting double-digit scoring from five players in a well-rounded team effort, the Carey High School boys’ varsity basketball team (11-7) kept its hopes alive Monday in the Sawtooth Conference tournament with a 71-61 home victory over Hansen (11-10).
Seeded fifth in the eight-team tournament, Carey travels to No. 3-seeded Camas County for a loser-out game on the Fairfield court Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Camas County (13-7) is 10-1 on its homecourt, including Monday’s 48-34 win over Sun Valley Community School.
Camas County won at home 63-58 over Carey on Feb. 2 in their only previous meeting. The Carey-Camas winner tries to secure a State 1A Division 2 tournament berth Thursday, Feb. 25, against the loser from Wednesday’s Dietrich-Richfield clash.
Monday’s star was Hansen’s talented senior Jonathan Camarillo, who scored 35 points with 14 rebounds and four 3-pointers in his final game. Camarillo tallied 23 points in the second half as the Huskies matched Carey in the up-and-down action.
Carey seniors Dallin Parke, Hunter Smith and Ashton Sparrow, playing their final home games, led the Panthers to their fifth triumph in the last six games.
Parke (two rebounds, five steals, six assists) finished with 16 points, including 10 in the third period. Smith (four boards, three steals, two assists) had 18 points with nine coming in each half. Sparrow (four rebounds, two assists) chipped in 10 points on the night.
The other two Panthers in double figures for head coach Dick Simpson were sophomore Conner Simpson (10 points, two rebounds, three steals) and junior Chase Bennion (18 points, eight rebounds).
Carey’s pressing defense prompted 15 Hansen turnovers.
Carey seniors Wyatt Mecham (seven points), Jesus Villanueva (three rebounds, three assists) and Sawyer Mecham (two rebounds) also played well.
Hansen junior Jacob Pittman (eight points) and sophomore Salvador Camarillo (five points, seven rebounds, two assists) chipped in for head coach Jesus Guerrero.
In a run-and-gun loser-out battle, Carey fell behind early 8-2, but outscored the Huskies 21-8 in the second quarter for a 29-16 halftime lead. The two teams ran the floor for a combined 87 points in the second half. Carey shot 51% from the floor for the game and Hansen finished at 53%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In