During its June 7 meeting, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) allowed member schools to offer javelin in regular-season track and field meets for the first time starting in the spring of 2024.
Javelin will be sanctioned for state track beginning in 2025. Increasingly, U.S. high schools have added javelin, which had been previously banned due to safety concerns.
Idaho will become the 22nd state to approve javelin, part of the 10-event decathlon discipline.
