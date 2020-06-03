Sun Valley Community School and Hailey’s Wood River High School have been honored by the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) for the organization’s academic, athletic and sportsmanship awards.
The 2019-20 Schools of Excellence recipients in the year-long, voluntary program sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard were presented to the top schools in each of the six IHSAA classifications—5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division 1 and 2.
Sun Valley Community School won the 1A Division 2 category by nearly 300 points at 1,411 points. It included a division-best academic component of 915 points and the second-highest citizenship component of 311 points.
In the 4A classification, Wood River had its best Schools of Excellence result in many years with 2,865 points for sixth place of 29 schools. It included a division-best 1,000 points in citizenship. Bishop Kelly of Boise won with 3,885.
For finishing in the top three, SVCS will be recognized during the IHSAA annual meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Other “Schools of Excellence” winners were Eagle High School in 5A, Sugar-Salem of Sugar City in 3A, McCall-Donnelly in 2A, and Potlatch in 1A Division 1.
In addition, Wood River was one of only 16 schools in all classifications to earn an “Award of Excellence” certificate based on the citizenship component and having no player/coach ejections throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike ejections and unsportsmanlike school behavior at state meets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In