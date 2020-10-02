In a monumental decision made by the board of the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), a girls-only wrestling state tournament will be added to the 2021-22 season.
The unanimous decision was made Tuesday morning.
With the decision, Idaho becomes the 29th state to allow female-only wrestling at the high school level.
“I think it’s awesome,” Wood River High School athletic director Kevin Stilling said. “We’ve had a limited number of women in the past, but I think it’s a huge advantage in sports.”
Currently Wyoming is the only western state that has yet to allow a girls-only wrestling tournament.
Other states that have passed girls-only wrestling tournaments are Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Montana.
“It’s a progressive step and great that female athletes have another option,” Stilling said.
Stilling also noted that there are still many things to work out until girls-only wrestling comes to fruition at Wood River High School such as weight classes, interest level and coaching staff.
“I feel confident that my wrestling coaches would be comfortable coaching female wrestlers,” Stilling said. “We have co-ed sports in other areas so this should be no different.”
Just two girls have ever placed at the IHSAA state tournament.
Mountain Home’s Aerial Groene took fourth at 4A in 2012, and Post Falls’ Cierra Foster who took third at 5A in 2014.
Previously, girl wrestlers had to compete against boys in the IHSAA state tournament. Since the new ruling won’t go into effect until the 2021-22 season, female wrestlers will still compete with the boys for the remaining 2020-21 season.
