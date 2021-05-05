The Idaho Vipers last week showed the nation of female hockey that the Gem State was serious about its play. However, in the end, the select team of Idaho skaters couldn’t overcome the play of the RM Lady Roughriders in the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle Girls Tier II 1A 16U National Championships in Denver.
The 16-member team, which included six players from the Wood River Valley, made it through pool play by winning the USA Pool with seven points (2-1-0) with its only pool loss coming in overtime. Nevertheless, the Idaho Vipers received strong play from its goalie, Grendel Sprong, who totaled 100 saves over the weekend, which ranked fifth in the tournament.
Sprong also finished with one assist.
Local stat leaders for the Vipers were Ketchum’s Maeve O’Connell, who finished the tournament with five points (two goals, three assists), and Hailey’s Devon McAvoy, who finished with two points (two goals). Finishing with one point each were Hailey’s Laura Daves (one assist) and Ketchum’s Amanda Dunn (one assist). Charlotte Davis-Jeffers of Ketchum also played on the team.
The Vipers skated through the competition to find themselves in the semifinals of the tournament play against the RM Roughriders of Colorado. Despite their strong play in prior games, the Vipers lost, 2-0, to end their season. The Roughriders won the title.
For most of the game, the contest saw no scores, and Sprong was a wall of defense. Sprong finished the final game with 17 saves. The Roughriders broke the game open in the third period to go up 1-0, then with only a few minutes left to play scored another goal to seal the deal.
To begin nationals, the Idaho Vipers beat the Philadelphia Little Flyers, 3-1. O’Connell finished with a goal and Dunn finished with an assist. Sprong finished with 12 saves.
In their second game of play, the Vipers lost to the Omaha Lady Lancers of Nebraska, 3-2. Tied at 2-2, the game went through overtime and had to be decided in shootouts, where the Lancers scored 1-0.
Prior to overtime, that game went back and forth throughout the contest. The Vipers scored the opening goal from Abigail Lawler of Boise, but then the Lancers scored in the second period to tie it up. McAvoy scored to take the lead off an assist from O’Connell in the third period; however, the Lancers responded right before regulation sounded to send it to OT. Sprong finished with 18 saves.
For their third game, the Lady Vipers beat Belle Tire of Michigan, 2-1. O’Connell finished with two points (one goal, one assist) and McAvoy scored a goal as well. Sprong was once again strong at the net with 27 saves.
With scoring seven points in pool play, the Vipers then opened up tournament play against the Central NY Bobcats of New York. The Vipers took a bite out of the Bobcats to grab the overtime win, 3-2. The Vipers took a 2-0 lead in the second period, but then the Bobcats scored two goals of their own to tie up the contest. In just over one minute of play, the Vipers scored when Bryn Haugen of Boise scored off assists from O’Connell and Laura Daves. Sprong had 26 saves in the final win for the Vipers.
The tournament concludes the 2021 hockey season for the 16U girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In