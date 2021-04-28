Carey High School senior Hunter Smith won the boys’ 300-meter intermediate hurdles event in a personal-record time of 42.26 seconds Friday to lead the Panther effort during the 21-school DirectCom Invitational track meet in Pocatello.
Smith, a winner by 0.25 seconds in addition to his sixth-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles, now has the top-ranked time at 42.26 among Idaho 1A boys in the intermediates this season, according to athletic.net.
He had one of three Carey gold medals during the well-attended meet for many of the top 3A, 2A and 1A schools in southeastern and southcentral Idaho. Carey’s boys placed eighth with 90 points behind Sugar-Salem of Sugar City (195).
Another Carey winner at Pocatello was senior Ashton Sparrow in the boys’ high jump.
Panther sophomore Shayli Smith won the girls’ high jump in a personal-best 5-0 and placed fourth in the 300m intermediate hurdles. The Carey girls finished 12th with 58 points behind winner Raft River (194).
Carey’s top relays were, in second place, boys’ 4x200-meter relay with Cris Gamino, Sparrow, Hunter Smith and Riley Morey at 1 minute, 34.29 seconds; boys’ sprint medley with Connor Simpson, Sparrow, Morey and Gamino at 3:53.41 for third; and girls’ 4x200m with Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, Shaylee Farnworth and Kourtney Patterson 1:53.08 for fourth.
“Our girls’ team is doing some great things,” Carey girls coach Lane Kirkland said. “Shayli Smith did awesome winning the high jump and competing well in both hurdles. I was also excited about our girls’ relay times and how we competed at a high level.”
Hoping for better weather, the Panthers planned to travel to the Fred Simpson Invitational at Butte County High School in Arco Tuesday for a 14-school track meet.
“The Panthers had another phenomenal day at the DirectCom meet,” Carey boys coach James Morey said. “Many of Carey’s relay records are in jeopardy. We need a little cooperation from Mother Nature.”
Cutthroat girls in top tier at Murtaugh
Paced by the 100-meter dash triumph of senior Kaija Dybdahl, the Sun Valley Community School girls’ track and field team placed third in the 14-school Barry Espil meet on Thursday at Murtaugh.
Cutthroat girls scored 71 points, trailing leader Murtaugh (193.5).
Dybdahl (13.37 seconds) won the short sprint and finished second in the 200m dash (28.13). Her third-place long jump (14-5) was a personal record. Dybdahl also joined the third-place Cutthroat girls’ sprint medley relay squad (2:07.99) with Niki Cohen, Logan Lindstrom and Anika Vandenburgh.
Sun Valley was second and third in the 1,600m with Lily Pogue (6:21.50) and Katie Gardiner (6:21.90). They placed third through fifth at 800m with Gardiner (2:47.44, PR), Vandenburgh (2:49.85, PR) and Pogue (2:56.86, PR). Saba Grossman finished third at 400m (1:07.77, PR).
In all, 15 Cutthroats competed at Murtaugh for coaches Drennan Wesley, Ryan Rosmarin and Leila Hauser. The top finish for the boys came from Braden Buchanan, fourth in 110m hurdles at a personal-best 19.67.
Camas County boys from Fairfield ended up third in the team rankings with 73.5 points, behind leader Murtaugh (184.5). Musher boys on the winning 4x400m relay at 3:58.39 were Trevor Tews, Emmett Palan, Troy Smith and Marcus Staley.
Camas’ second place finishes at Murtaugh came from Samantha McFadyen (shotput, 33-10.5), Tristen Smith (3200m, 11:37.40) and Marcus Quinonez (discus, 105-7, PR).
Staley, a Musher sophomore, placed third in the 100m (11.79, PR) and third in the 200m (24.42, PR). Other thirds were Tristen Smith in the 1,600m, Christine Finder in the 3,200m, Palan in the 800m, Troy Smith in the 300m hurdles and Kaiden Baxter in discus.
Carey sent a few athletes, led by third places in the high hurdles from junior Ally Colton (19.59) and sophomore Franco Ocampo (19.54).
Next up: ISDB Invitational track and field meet today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the Gooding track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In