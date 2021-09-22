The Wood River High School varsity volleyball team faced its toughest competition yet and came away standing tall, taking a third-place finish against the top teams from 3A-5A in Idaho at the Bonneville Classic in Idaho Falls last weekend.
Wood River (17-5, 6-0 Great Basin 7 Conference) beat the top team and host school Bonneville in a thriller to take the third-place trophy, 2-1. The final scores of the match were 14-25, 26-24, 19-17.
“We made huge strides this weekend and matured a ton as a team,” WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said.
As of last week, Bonneville (13-3, 2-0 High Country Conference) was at the No. 1 spot in Idaho at the 4A classification, according to Max Preps. Wood River was No. 2. With Wood River beating Bonneville at its home tournament, those standings will most likely swap in the next ranking.
Over the whole weekend, Wood River went 5-4 in nine matches with opening back-to-back losses to Sugar-Salem (2-0) and Blackfoot (2-1).
The Wolverines rebounded and beat Skyline (2-0), but then lost in a tight late-night match to Highland (2-1).
Wood River then started Saturday with a victory over GB7 rival Canyon Ridge (2-1). The Wolverines then had to face off against Sugar-Salem once more only to suffer another defeat.
Wood River rattled off three consecutive victories to end the tournament with wins over two 5A teams in Highland (2-0) and Rocky Mountain (2-0). Those two wins then set up the match against Bonneville in the third-place match.
Notes—Sugar-Salem went 4-0 in pool play and grabbed the No. 1 overall seed at the Bonneville Classic, beating 5A Eagle 22-25, 25-16, 15-10 in the championship match.
