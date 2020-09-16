Newly-minted head coach Natalie Heurkins has the Community School girls volleyball team playing at a high level.
The Cutthroats notched two sweeping wins against Carey and Twin Falls Christian Academy over the last week.
Community School (2-0) traveled to Carey (0-5) and won 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-20) in a non-conference matchup.
Senior Noelle LaFleur and junior Allie Wilson led the way from the service line with four aces and zero missed serves.
LaFleur also had nine digs, tying fellow senior Lola Street for the team high.
Sophomore Maeve Bailey had 15 kills. Sophomore Etienne Blumberg had 57 assists.
“I am so very proud of each player,” said Heurkins. “Thank you all for playing so hard and supporting each other.”
This is the first time on recent record that Community School swept Carey.
In the match against Twin Falls-Christian Academy (1-1), the Cutthroats again swept the competition 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-20).
Junior Bella Mautua brought the heat with six aces. Street and Mautua both had seven digs each on defense and led with seven kills on offense.
Blumberg’s 31 assists led the way for Community School.
The Cutthroats play again this Thursday, Sept. 17, when they travel to Castelford for an away visit, their first conference battle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In