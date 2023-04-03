The south wall at Hailey’s Campion Ice House is nearly filled with banners representing the tournament achievements of teams in the Sun Valley Youth Hockey program.
It’s time to make room for one more, and it’s an important one.
Monday morning the Sun Valley high school hockey team put the finishing touches on a 42-6-4 season by winning the Chipotle 1A Youth Tier 2 18U national championship at Maple Grove Community Center’s TCO Rink in the Minnesota suburb.
Led by the offense of Dawson Speth and captain Zack Benson, and the sensational goaltending of Clayton Elsbree, the Suns defeated the Delaware Junior Blue Hens 6-3 in the championship game of the eight-team, eight-state USA Hockey meet.
“It’s an ideal finish for us, and everybody was pretty emotional afterwards,” said head coach Blake Jenson about his high-achieving group of 17-18 year olds who have played 52 games since December.
“I believe we’re the first Idaho high school team to have won nationals, so it’s nice to be breaking records like that," he added.
The Sun Valley boys won their eighth tournament of the season.
Speth tallied the three-goal hat trick with one goal in each of the three 17-minute periods during Monday’s finale as the Suns completed an undefeated 5-0 run during which they outscored foes from Oregon, Montana, Georgia, Wyoming and Delaware by a 22-8 margin.
“The boys were hitting their spots and making the most of their chances. Our goal scorers really came through for us. Our strong defense blocked shots and moved the puck well for breakout passes. And Clayton stood on his head for us again,” said Jenson.
Importantly, Benson and Speth scored at least one goal in each game, with Benson getting the hat trick Saturday in Sun Valley’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Fire. Together, they accounted for 17 of the 22 goals.
Benson (9 goals, 4 assists) and Speth (8 goals, 5 assists) tied as tournament leading scorers with 13 points apiece. Elsbree (101 saves over five games) made 20 saves in the title game and lifted the Suns into the finale with a 3-0 shutout over Team Wyoming on Sunday, April 2.
Starting Thursday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Portland (Oregon) Junior Winterhawks, the Suns handled their next three opponents with a 13-3 scoring advantage and went up against a Delaware squad that actually had the early shooting advantage Monday.
Elsbree made several huge saves to prevent two excellent Delaware scoring opportunities in the first period, including one shorthanded. Yet the Suns struck first on their power play when Benson passed to Speth on the back door. Defenseman Charlie Roberts started the play.
Two minutes later, Edward Morroni equalized for the Junior Blue Hens, from Dominick Tursi. But it wasn’t long, 50 seconds later, when Suns forward Trace Alley scored his first goal of the tournament on a blistering shot from the middle of the ice.
Despite being outshot 9-4 in the first period, the Suns had the 2-1 lead and extended it to 4-1 with two goals in just 21 seconds with six minutes gone in the second period.
Speth roofed a sharp-angled wrist shot, from defenseman Gage Whitehead. Forward Thomas Nisson then gloved down a centering pass from Max Jenson and blasted a goal through lots of traffic.
The Suns had scored four goals on their first seven shots of the game. And their pattern of scoring in bursts continued early in the third period, despite still being outshot 18-8.
From the opening faceoff of the period, Benson streaked down the left and picked the corner for his ninth tournament goal, all happening in the opening 10 seconds. Three minutes later, Speth completed his hat trick and the string of five unanswered Suns goals with his eighth tally, from Gus Hedrick.
Determined to hold the lead, the Suns outshot the Blue Hens 14-4 in the final stanza and ended the game tied with Delaware 22-22 in shots.
On Thursday, Benson tallied Sun Valley’s first goal at nationals, from Roberts. But Portland Jr. Winterhawks outshot the Suns 14-5 in the second period and took a 2-1 lead into the final stanza. But Benson scored again, with 22 seconds gone, from linemates Hedrick and Speth. Speth tallied the 3-2 game winner with three minutes to play, on passes from Benson and Rabbit Buxton.
Elsbree stopped 27 of 29 shots.
Meanwhile, Delaware Junior Hens lost their first game Thursday 3-2 in a shootout to Utah’s Junior Mustangs. But the Junior Hens rumbled through their next three wins with a 15-3 scoring margin including their 3-0 semi-final win over Portland Junior Winterhawks.
The Suns advanced 5-2 over the Montana Wolves Friday, outshooting Montana 38-26. Benson and Speth each tallied two goals. Nisson scored on a power play from Brock Burrell. Elsbree had 24 saves, yielding only two power play goals. The Suns outscored Montana 3-0 in the third.
Saturday, Benson had the hat trick including an empty netter in the 5-1 win over Atlanta Fire. In Sunday’s semi-final, the Suns blanked Team Wyoming 3-0 on goals by Benson, Speth and Roberts (shorthanded).
Last year, the Sun Valley high school team competed in the 18-team High School Division 2 Chipotle USA Hockey national tournament at Dallas, Texas. The Suns scored 20 goals in four games and went 2-2 there, losing 4-2 to Waterloo Warriors from Iowa in the quarterfinals.
“I feel we had a better team this year at nationals,” said Jenson.
Statistics at nationals for the Suns squad coached by Jenson and Chris Benson were:
Zack Benson 9 goals and 4 assists, Dawson Speth 8/5, Gus Hedrick 1/4, Charlie Roberts 1/3, Thomas Nisson 2/1, Luke Hebert 0/2, Rabbit Buxton 0/1, Brock Burrell 0/1, Finn Naghsh 0/1, Trace Alley 1/0, Gage Whitehead 0/1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yeah young men, and lets here it for your Coach, Blake Jensen. Great job all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In