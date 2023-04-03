The south wall at Hailey’s Campion Ice House is nearly filled with banners representing the tournament achievements of teams in the Sun Valley Youth Hockey program.

It’s time to make room for one more, and it’s an important one.

Monday morning the Sun Valley high school hockey team put the finishing touches on a 42-6-4 season by winning the Chipotle 1A Youth Tier 2 18U national championship at Maple Grove Community Center’s TCO Rink in the Minnesota suburb.

The Suns team on senior night in December. 