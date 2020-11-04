Wood River High School senior runner Dylan Heyrend competed in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A state cross-country finals on Oct. 31 at Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Heyrend ultimately finished the 5,000-meter run in 62nd place with a time of 18 minutes, 7.88 seconds.
Heyrend qualified for state during the District 4 state qualifier meet at Desert Canyon Golf Course in Mountain Home, where he placed 14th with a time of 18:15.4.
Other WRHS runners who competed in the district meet were senior Lance Heyrend, who finished 45th with a time of 19:37.01, and sophomore Emmett Stouffer, who finished 64th with a time of 20:51.39.
There were 85 total male runners in the District 4 meet. On the girls side, 69 runners competed, however, no local runners qualified for districts.
Top finishers on the boys side in the district meet were Ryker Holtzen of Canyon Ridge with 16:36.80. George Showers of Jerome took second with 17:04.11 and Stockton Stevens of Twin Falls took third with 17:06.58.
On the girls side, Brittany Garling took first in districts. Garling from Twin Falls ran a time of 20:03.99. Olivia Kendell of Burley took second with 20:12.05 and Charlize Lawson of Mountain Home took third with 20:30.95.
In the state finals, Shane Gard of Pocatello took first on the boys side with a time of 15:42.29.
Xander Thompson from Century took second with 15:51.21 and Brevin Vaughn from Pocatello took third with 15:57.45.
On the girls side of state finals, Nelah Roberts of Skyline took first with 17:52.06. Bailey Bird of Pocatello took second with 18:04.73 and Alivia Johnson of Bonneville took third with 18:06.96.
OFFICIAL 4A BOYS TEAM SCORES
1—Preston, 49. 2—Pocatello, 66. 3—Blackfoot, 89. 4—Sandpoint, 126. 5—Bishop Kelly, 128. 6—Twin Falls, 170. 7—Skyline, 207. 8—Jerome, 223. 9—Mountain Home, 223. 10—Vallivue, 223. 11—Ridgevue, 230. 12—Middleton, 317. 13—Shelley, 325.
OFFICIAL 4A GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1—Skyline, 62. 2—Preston, 67. 3—Pocatello, 90. 4—Bonneville, 120. 5—Blackfoot, 153. 6—Bishop Kelly, 164. 7—Mountain Home, 182. 8—Twin Falls, 195. 9—Sandpoint, 255. 10—Nampa, 263. 11—Middleton, 291. 12—Jerome, 295. 13—Vallivue, 300.
