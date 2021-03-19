The 4A Great Basin 7 Conference boys and girls basketball awards were revealed on Wednesday, with Wood River High School’s Korbin Heitzman and Sayler Peavey being named to the postseason awards list.
Sophomore Korbin Heitzman was named to the boys’ 4A GBC 7 Third All-Conference team. As a first-year starter, Heitzman led WRHS in scoring with 12.1 points per game. The Wolverines finished the year 1-14 with their lone win coming in a non-conference game against Carey, 56-45, on Jan. 6.
Jerome junior Michael Lloyd was named GBC 7 “Player of the Year.” Jerome’s Joe Messick was named “Coach of the Year” after leading the Tigers to a record of 22-3 (12-1 league). The Tigers finished the season by taking the Consolation Round of the Idaho High School Activities 4A boys’ state basketball tournament. Jerome beat Lakeland in that game, 52-48.
Peavey, a senior, was named as an Honorable Mention to the girls’ 4A GBC 7 postseason team.
Peavey led WRHS with 10.4 ppg as the Wolverines went 0-9 during the 2021 season.
Burley’s Amari Whiting was named “Player of the Year” as Burley’s head coach Amber Whiting was named “Coach of the Year.”
Burley finished the year 20-6 (11-0 league) and grabbed a third-place finish in the IHSAA 4A girls’ state tournament.
Below are the full awards listing.
Great Basin Conference 7 Boys
Coach of the Year—Joe Messick, Jerome.
Player of the Year—Michael Lloyd, Jerome.
First Team—Brevin Trenkle, Minico; Scott Cook, Jerome; Nick Swensen, Twin Falls; Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home; Gavin Capps, Jerome.
Second Team—Mason Swafford, Twin Falls; Adam Kloepfer, Burley; Stockton Page, Burley; Jarrett Orthman, Burley; Kent Merrill, Minico.
Third Team—Korbin Heitzman, Wood River; Brody Osen, Canyon Ridge; Alfredo Ortiz, Jerome; Hyrum Wright, Mountain Home; Conner Judd, Burley.
Honorable Mention—Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge; Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge; Coltin Manning, Minico; JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge; CJ Mann, Mountain Home.
Great Basin Conference 7 Girls
Coach of the Year—Amber Whiting, Burley.
Player of the Year—Amari Whiting, Burley.
First Team—Sadie Drake, Mountain Home; Carlie Latta, Minico; Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home; Brinley Iverson, Twin Falls; Emily Harper, Mountain Home.
Second Team—Kelsie Pope, Burley; Hannah Schvaneveldt, Jerome; Dorcas Lupumba, Canyon Ridge; Alexis White, Jerome; Logan Roberts, Canyon Ridge; Addy Wells, Jerome.
Third Team—Triniti Peralez, Minico; Chowder Bailey, Twin Falls; Jordan Roberts, Canyon Ridge; Reagan Rex, Twin Falls; Itzel Guzman, Minico; Keeli Peterson, Twin Falls.
Honorable Mention—Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge; Lynzey Searle, Burley; Sayler Peavey, Wood River; Kendalyn Anderson, Minico.
