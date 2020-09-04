Wood River High School’s volleyball teams got off to a strong start Tuesday during “Great Basin 7” matches against the Twin Falls Bruins in Twin Falls. Winning matches were the Wolverine varsity and junior varsity squads.
Coach Kristyn Rutland said about the 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 varsity win, “Great first match, even though we were missing a couple of key players. We came out strong and built on each point. We came from seven points down in the third set for the match win.
“We’re still working on some lineup kinks and will continue to get better and better.”
Statistical leaders for the varsity were Bella Hadam (11 kills), Paige Madsen (7 blocks), Samantha Chambers (27 assists, 2 aces, 4 kills), Willa Laski (7 kills, 2 blocks), Jette Ward (4 aces, 8 digs) and Charlie Loomis (11 digs, 2 aces).
The Wood River junior varsity won its match 25-17, 22-25, 15-12. Twin Falls earned the freshman victory 25-16, 25-17.
Wood River was due to host Mountain Home Thursday night for its home debut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In