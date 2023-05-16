23-05-03 WRHS tennis 2.jpg

Wood River High School tennis player Gus Sabina qualified for the 4A state tournament this weekend, along with ten of his teammates.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Led by senior standout Gus Sabina, the Wood River High School tennis team is riding high heading into the ISHAA 4A state tournament.

The Wood River boys combined to win the team competition in the two-day tournament in Twin Falls, coach Jamie Hjort said. The girls placed second.

Eleven Wolverines—three singles players and four doubles teams—will represent Wood River at Timberline High School in Boise on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, after qualifying through the District IV tournament last week.

23-05-03 WRHS tennis 10.jpg

Wood River High School No. 1 Boys Doubles team Chase Schwartz and Garin Beste.

