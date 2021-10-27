With a sliver of hope in the 2021 season, the Sun Valley Community School girls varsity soccer team provided plenty of thrills and an improbable run towards a state crown.
On a rain-filled Saturday morning in Caldwell, the Lady Cutthroats nearly pulled off the upset in upending the unbeaten Fruitland Grizzlies in the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A Girls Soccer Final.
However, it was not to be for Sun Valley as the Grizzlies proved to be too powerful. In the end, it was Fruitland that received the first-place trophy, winning in dramatic fashion, 4-3.
“This is way better than we ever imagined,” SVCS head coach Kelly Feldman said after the game. “We didn’t even know we would make it to state, but you never know what will happen when you get here. They rose to the occasion and peaked at the right time. I think the great thing was that [the seniors] were so relaxed and had so much fun. There was never any pressure on them, they let the freak flag fly.”
The underdog Lady Cutthroats (17-5) came into Saturday’s game against heavily favored Fruitland (19-0-1) and found themselves up 1-0 in the ninth minute when sophomore Mia Hansmeyer broke open the game off a corner from junior Gretel Huss.
Fruitland’s Faith George tied it in the 30th minute as the game went into halftime, 1-1.
Sun Valley’s offensive attack didn’t let down during the second half. Huss added back-to-back goals to give Sun Valley a 3-1 lead and a peek at a major upset. She finished the game with two goals and one assist.
The Lady Cutthroats found themselves in unfamiliar waters, leading in the second half against a top-tier team. Like an epic heist, the No. 6-seeded Lady Cutthroats escaped two come-from-behind overtime victories to reach the finals. Not bad for a team that didn’t know if it was going to earn a spot in the field at one point in the year.
SVCS opened the tournament with a 2-1 overtime win over No. 3 Kimberly. In that game, Kimberly was up 1-0, but Hansmeyer scored a goal to send the game into overtime, where she ultimately won the game for SVCS.
In the second round against No. 7 Teton, SVCS once again found itself down 1-0. This time, sophomore Ruby Crist sent the game into overtime and Hansmeyer won the game to propel the Lady Cutthroats into the final.
In Saturday’s final, Hansmeyer gave the Lady Cutthroats more offense. In the state tournament, Hansmeyer finished with four goals in three games played.
“Mia kept us in the whole tournament,” Feldman said.
With the Cutthroats up 3-1 in the final game against Fruitland, the Grizzlies were the ones to make a comeback. George added another goal for Fruitland and junior Abbi Rubidoux added two more late goals in the final 20 minutes of the game to give the Grizzlies the trophy.
“I’m so proud of them,” Feldman said. “They knew what they were doing. They’re the ones that fought through it and motivated themselves. They wanted to win, but they’re thrilled with second place.”
It was the first finals that SVCS had played in since 2015 when the Lady Cutthroats lost to Weiser. The Lady Cutthroats have never won a state title.
In all, Sun Valley hung with a high-powered offense like Fruitland. Fruitland outshot Sun Valley, 22-15, but SVCS senior goalkeeper Isabelle Thompson had nine saves. Other seniors that contributed greatly were Logan Lindstrom, Saba Grossman, Tatum Minor and Frances Cherp.
Notes—Fruitland’s Abbi Rubidoux entered Saturday’s final with 74 goals scored. She finished the season with an astounding 76 and averaged 3.8 goals per game in 20 games. She scored six goals twice in back-to-back games against Baker/Powder Valley on Sept. 14 in a 12-1 win, and again against Payette on Sept. 16 in an 11-2 win. There was only one game where Rubidoux did not score a goal, which was a 4-1 win over Weiser on Oct. 5. She also finished with 17 assists. For her career, Rubidoux has 95 career goals in only two years on varsity for Fruitland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In