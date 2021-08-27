The Wood River High School and Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer teams opened their seasons recently with impressive results.
On a rain-filled Saturday, Aug. 21, both the Lady Wolverines and Lady Cutthroats were in action with home games.
Wood River beat Caldwell, 2-1, at Phil Homer Field. The Lady Wolverines then repeated their early success by taking down Hillcrest on the road in a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
On Saturday, senior Zoe Bacca scored on a penalty kick and Evi Kimball added another against Caldwell. Junior Josie Gilman got the assist on Kimball’s goal.
On Tuesday against Hillcrest, Gilman scored the game’s only goal when she received a perfectly placed cross pass from the corner.
According to head coach Vicki Foster, sophomore Tatum Ware played great in both games. Ware was outstanding against Caldwell, earning her Player of the Game.
“We are settling down as a team and working well together learning some new formations,” Foster said. “We are working on more of an attacking approach, focusing on triangles and quick passes to feet and keeping possession to set up scoring opportunities.”
Wood River (2-0) played a home match at Phil Homer Field on Wednesday after press time Thursday against Burley.
Lady Cutthroats split opening games
The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer team lost its opening game on Saturday, 4-3, against Canyon Ridge.
The Lady Cutthroats made up for the loss with an 11-0 win against the Declo Hornets on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Against Canyon Ridge, SVCS (1-1) was down 4-0 at half time, but made a huge comeback in the second half. Sun Valley knocked in three goals in the first 10 minutes after half time to challenge the Riverhawk lead, but ran out of steam before the Lady Cutthroats could equalize.
Sophomore forward Mia Hansmeyer scored two goals and freshman Ruby Crist added another. Assists came from Graysen Strine.
According to head coach Kelly Feldman, the Player of the Game went to goalkeeper Isabelle Thomson for her grit.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cutthroats got into the win column by booting in 11 goals against Declo while on the road.
Goal scorers from SVCS were Hansmeyer (2), Attie Murray (2), Crist (2), Scarlot Rixon, Strine, Logan Lindstrom, Maya Lightner and Callan Duke.
Crist, Strine, Lightner and Murray all had assists.
Murray received Player of the Game from Feldman for scoring two goals and getting an assist.
Sun Valley was on the road once more against Filer on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Lady Cutthroats will be at home this Saturday against Wendell. That game is scheduled at 11 a.m.
Notes—Blaine County varsity girls soccer teams have outscored opponents 17-5 in four games. Wood River’s junior varsity beat Hillcrest on Tuesday in a 6-0 victory with goals from Asha Singh (2), Grace Rushton, Karley Johnston, Yohenny Giron and Peyton Wood.
