Wood River High School seniors Madi Fortner and Ramsey Marquis are Idaho High School Activities Association District IV Drama champions for thier work in the “Serious Ensemble” category of this year’s competition.
They are currently recording a new video of their scene for the virtual IHSAA State Drama Championships, which will be held online Dec. 18 and 19.
Juniors Bella Sanderfer and Frankie Duke are alternates to the state competition, placing sixth out of 15 entries in “Original Humorous” category.
Sophomores Piper Kolb and Madi Flannigan barely missed an alternate spot, placing seventh out of 15 entries, which was also in “Original Humorous.”
Freshman Elena Tamayo also just missed an alternate spot to state by placing seventh out of 15 in the “Solo Audition” event.
Other competitors this year included Nick Fehr, Fabian Hurtado, Gracie Peterson, Loula Christensen and Hunter Ervin.
