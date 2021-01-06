With no fans or family able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, both games will be available on multiple social media platforms.
Follow live Twitter updates with Idaho Mountain Express sports editor/reporter Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) for Carey girls versus Wood River girls tonight at the WRHS gymnasium with tip-off at 5:45 p.m.
Halftime: Carey up 31-19 over Wood River #IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) January 7, 2021
Live Twitter updates of the Carey boys versus Wood River boys will follow with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. That game is also at the WRHS gymnasium.
Furthermore, please search for #idpreps, #idhoops and #idhsaa for other Idaho High School Activities Association basketball information and games.
On top of Twitter, both games will be live streamed via the Carey School and Wood River High School Facebook pages.
