Carey High School’s volleyball program faces a stern early-season test when the Lighthouse Christian Academy Lions and Challis Vikings visit the Panther gym Thursday.
It will be the first home competition of the season for coach Kathy Whitworth’s Panthers. Lighthouse and Challis are both 1A Division 1 programs, and Carey is 1A Div. 2.
Matches begin at 5 p.m. Masks are required.
Last October, Lighthouse in its final year of Div. 2 competition won the Sawtooth Conference volleyball tournament in four games over Murtaugh. Lighthouse finished third in the State 1A Division 2 tournament behind Watersprings of Idaho Falls and second-place Salmon River of Riggins.
Coming off a winning 19-15 season and returning star senior setter Kylie Wood, the Carey varsity split its season-opening tri-meet last Thursday on the Murtaugh court.
Murtaugh downed Carey 25-19, 25-21. Leaders for Carey were Wood (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 assists), Zowie Quillin (3 kills) and Jane Parke (1 kill).
The Panther varsity defeated Hansen’s Huskies 27-25, 25-20 behind Parke (2 kills, 1 block) and Wood (1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist).
In junior varsity action, Carey downed Hansen 25-17, 25-20 and the Panther JV fell to Murtaugh 25-12, 25-18.
