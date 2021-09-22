With a new quarterback at the helm, the Wood River High School varsity football team traveled to Filer on Friday night only to come back to Hailey in a low-scoring 14-7 loss.
Sophomore Kyle Ipsen—filling in for injured Sawyer Grafft—was a bright spot for the Wolverines (1-3, 1-2 Great Basin 7 Conference). In his first start at the helm, Ipsen went 13-for-33 with 162 passing yards and one touchdown.
“For coming in at varsity, [Ipsen] played pretty great,” WRHS head coach Shane Carden said. “He also started at cornerback, and he played well for us there, too.”
Junior wide receiver Zack Dilworth continues to shine for Wood River as he had seven receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. Dilworth also had an interception and three tackles on defense.
Filer (3-1) got on the board first with a pick-six interception in the first quarter from senior Joseph Bertao. Filer would then add another score in the third quarter when senior Jonah De Leon scored on a 3-yard TD score.
Wood River had a chance to tie the game right before halftime but was unable to capitalize while in the red zone. Ipsen and Dilworth managed to hook up in the fourth quarter for a 27-yard pitch and catch touchdown, but it was too little too late as Filer was able to run down the clock.
Wood River welcomes Buhl for Homecoming
Up next for Wood River is Homecoming against 3A Buhl (0-3) on Friday night.
Wood River has been celebrating Homecoming week already with each day presenting a different dress up theme.
On Monday students had “PJs Day” with ice skating at Campion Ice House after school. On Tuesday students had “Tacky Tourist Day” with a powderpuff game at Phil Homer Field after school. On Wednesday, students will dress up in school colors for “Spirit Day” and will have movie night at the Big Wood Cinema in Hailey. On Thursday, students will have “Throwback Thursday” with float decorating after school.
Then on Friday, students will have “Wolverines in the Wild West.” There will be a Homecoming assembly that will feature a dance competition, royalty walk, the announcement of the Spirit King and Queen and early release to work on floats for the parade at 2:30 p.m.
The Homecoming parade down Main Street in Hailey will be at
3 p.m.
In all there will be 32 participants in the Homecoming Royalty lineup.
Freshman—Lindee Le, Clara Gvozdas, Grace Rushton, Romina Zavala, Andrew Emerson, Adrian Aguayo, Chase Geagan and Jesus Avila Rodriguez.
Sophomores—Bella Parke, Maeve Coffelt, Isabelle Phillips, Vera Lucia Gonzales Fernandez, Jonathan Zavala, Charles Roberts, Cooper Fife and Ethan Desler.
Juniors—Jackson Herlinger, Sawyer Grafft, John Tumolo, Nathaniel Dabney, Jasmine Santacruz, Lila Hess, Mariana Castillo-Rivera and Jaysa Bozzuto.
Seniors—Nicholas Fehr, Otto Olson, Devan Perez, Juan Reyes, Marilyn Giron Gomez, Margaret Keating, Amari Caballero and Romy Raziano.
Homecoming festivities will take place during halftime of the game, which will be 17 minutes plus a three-minute warm-up.
The kickoff to Friday night’s game is at 7 p.m. at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. The game will also be live-streamed on the NFHS Network.
The Homecoming dance will follow from 9-11 p.m.
