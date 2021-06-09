During a virtual meetup, the annual Wood River High School Bob Shay Awards were held via Good Meet and Facebook Live on Thursday, June 3.
Highlighting the night was the Wood River High School female and male senior athletes who were recognized for the Outstanding Senior Athlete Award. Seniors Star Herron won female Athlete of the Year and Isaac Esparza won the male Athlete of the Year.
Herron was a star thrower on the field aspect—discus and shotput—on the track and field team. Herron also currently owns all the female weight lifting records. Next year, she will be throwing for College of Idaho.
Esparza dazzled and dominated the soccer pitch—leading the team with eight goals—all while being a spark plug for the WRHS basketball team. He plans on heading to the University of Idaho.
“[We are] so very proud of you,” WRHS soccer head coach Luis Monjaras said. “[You’re] well-deserving and dominant in soccer and basketball. I can’t thank you enough for coming out your senior year and helping the younger guys. I’m excited for your future and keep working hard and never give up and stay smiling.”
Monjaras was also named the Bob Shay Coach of the Year.
For the Outstanding Senior of Performing Arts Award, Claire Watson and Ramsey Marquis were recognized for their outstanding achievements.
The award for best student in the classroom was given the Outstanding Senior Academic Activities Award, which went to Wren Biggers and Eli Trevino.
For the best student-athlete, seniors were awarded the Outstanding Senior Scholar Athlete Award, which went to tennis player Zach Sabina and Sierra Olson, who excelled in golf and in track and field.
The Alan Patterson Memorial Award winners for being all-out individuals, whether it be athletics or the arts, are an inspiration to all who know them. Recipients of this award were Luis Cordoba and Marcella Fisher.
The Jim Boatwright Award for athletes who give 110% all the time was given to Isaac Kolman and Sayler Peavey.
The Dale Martin Shirt Off Our Back Award was given to Jane Lopez, Kirk McGee and Bart Curd in the Athletic Department. Stephanie Marquis and Susie Quinn-Fortner were named in the Activities Department.
Below are the remaining awards.
Three-sport varsity letter athletes—Olivia Adams, Payton Sorensen.
Most Inspirational Awards—Dylan Mills—baseball. Tyler Petersen—boys basketball. Paige Madsen—girls basketball. Emmett Stouffer—boys cross country. Elizabeth Lipman—girls cross country. Parker Edwards—boys golf. Sierra Olson and Madisyn Thelen—girls golf. Atzel Jimenez—boys soccer. Daisy Buxton—girls soccer. Bella Roberts—softball. Zach Sabina—boys tennis. Penelope Weekes—girls tennis. Victor Solis—football. Cesar Hurtado—boys track and field. Star Herron—girls track and field. Charlie Loomis—volleyball. Jacob Drummond—wrestling. Ethan Hansen—boys swimming. Maggie Deal—girls swimming. Dylan Benson—debate. Dionise Guerra-Carrillo—debate. Dylan and Lance Heyrend—band. Merridith Johnston—band. Olivia Miller—choir. Brenann O’Leary—choir. Fisher Albright—drama. Madison Fortner—drama. Bailey Cole—orchestra. Ava Smith—cheer.
Wolverine Tenacity—Jimmy Avila; Sherri Egoavil Ticse; Lilly Hogan.
Sportsmanship—Lilianna Bridge; Celeste Cortum; Sydney Smith.
Spirit—Brenann O’Leary; Jaci Huckaby; Ashlyn Rogers; John Chen.
Leadership—Neva Baer; Britta Heaphy; Kennedy Larsen.
Tim Neville Award—Wren Biggers.
Monte Brothwell Unsung Hero Award—Payton Sorensen.
Rose Bergin Award—Pranaley Adri Meyer.
