Among 150 golfers—78 boys—Wood River High School junior Parker Edwards was alone on the top on Tuesday, May 4, during the 12th annual Jack Jones Memorial Invitational in Caldwell.
Edwards outshot the field for a score of 73 to win the boys individual championship.
The Vallivue High School-hosted tournament welcomed 32 teams—16 boys teams—to the links at Timberstone Golf Course.
Edwards was the lone representative of the Great Basin Conference and Wood River High School. He beat out Eagle High’s Wheaton Ennis (73) with a birdie in a scorecard playoff to clinch his victory.
This was Edwards’ first opportunity to face most of these competitors from the Treasure Valley, as well as his first time playing the course.
Edwards showed his true competitive spirit, bouncing back from inevitable mistakes. He also capitalized on some lucky breaks and hit his driver well off the tee.
As golfers prepare for their respective district and state tournaments in the coming weeks, Edwards’ fine form makes him a force to be reckoned with at the state level.
Rocky Mountain’s Lauren Parish took the girls individual championship with a score of 74.
Top boys team was Eagle (305) and girls team was Boise (314).
