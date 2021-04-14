Wood River High School junior Parker Edwards showed up to play, along with his WRHS teammates at the Burley Invitational last Wednesday at River’s Edge.
Edwards took home medalist honors shooting even par (72) for the round to win the individual boys’ scores.
Twin Falls won for top school (313) with Preston coming in second (348).
Edwards fired off an impressive 3-under on the front nine.
On the 18th hole, Edwards pushed his drive and posted an impressive par to finish out his round and secure his two-stroke lead.
Teammates Asher Holden played in his first-ever competitive round and was second on the team with a 106.
Plagued by sand troubles and penalty points, Ethan Gray and Luke Marlow rode the wave of good and bad holes to shoot 108 and 110, respectively.
Brandon Enders was the most improved golfer of the day, shaving over 20 strokes off his previous tournament round at River’s Edge.
On the girls’ side, Twin Falls won (393) and Century came in second (396).
WRHS’ Sierra Olson led the team with a new personal best of 104.
Madi Thehelen was close behind with a 108. Rounding out the girls was Annie Martin, who also played her first competitive round of golf, posting a score of 138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In