Wood River High School senior Dylan Mills was all smiles on Tuesday as the Wolverine catcher signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Lesley University next fall.
The signing took place at Wood River High School with teammates, coaches and friends in attendance. His parents, Sunny Mills and Keith Potter, were also there to give him support.
Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be Mills’ next stop as a baseball player. A private university, Lesley is a part of the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) and is an NCAA Division III school with an attendance of around 6,600 students.
While Lesley head coach Seth Kaplan couldn’t comment on Mills’ signing, Mills was able to give some insight on why he chose to be a Lynx.
“They really wanted me, and I want to be somewhere I’m wanted,” Mills said. “I want to be at Lesley University for as long as I can and win a national championship. I like [Seth Kaplan]. He’s a good guy with a winning culture at a bunch of different schools.”
A second-year coach, Kaplan spent four years at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he was part of the second-winningest class in the school’s baseball history. During his time at Amherst, Kaplan played seven different positions. Before taking over a Lesley program that went 2-14 in the 2020-21 season, Kaplan spent the previous three seasons at UMass-Dartmouth as an assistant coach where he helped lead the Corsairs to two Little East Conference (LEC) championship appearances.
Joining Kaplan on the coaching staff is Mac Curran.
Mills said he’ll be set primarily at catcher but will get some action play at the corner positions of left or right fields, especially during doubleheaders.
As a junior, Mills had a .417 batting average, with 23 RBIs and a .502 on-base percentage. Where he truly shines is on the field, directing the diamond at catcher. Mills’ stout stature and intelligence made for an attractive recruit. He also had a .988 fielding percentage.
Mills is currently undecided as to a major, but he’s leaning towards a business degree. He’s also excited to go to the East Coast, which is a little over 2,600 miles away from his home in Hailey.
This is the second Wood River baseball product that has signed their NLI to East Coast colleges. Mills’ Wood River teammate, Hunter Thompson, will be playing at Delaware State University in the fall. ￼
