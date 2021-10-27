Blaine County schools competed in the District 4 High School Cross-Country meets last week with 4A Wood River, 1A Sun Valley Community School and 1A Carey making appearances.
Carey senior Ashton Drage paced the local runners, finishing fourth overall in the boys 5,000-meter race during the 1A/2A/3A meet at the Gooding Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Drage finished with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds as the lone runner from Carey. His finish drove him into the Idaho High School Activities Association State Cross-Country meet, which will be held Oct. 29-30 at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle. The state meet will welcome 1A-5A classifications.
Also, in the 1A classification, Sun Valley Community School senior Greta Leitheiser finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 21:56. Her place and time also qualified her for the IHSAA 1A State meet. Freshman Mikayla Wesley also did well, coming in eighth with a time of 22:30 for the Cutthroats. Wesley also qualified for state. Freshman Keityn Young took 24th with a time of 28:28.
SVCS sophomore Ben Haynes (19:26), who took eighth in the boys race, also qualifyed for state.
Overall winners for the 1A race were Oakley senior Leo Magana (17:09), who took first for the boys, and Raft River sophomore Allie Black (19:55), who took first for the girls.
As for Wood River, the Wolverines competed in the 4A meet, which was Thursday, Oct. 21 at Kasota Park in Heyburn.
The top runner was junior Elizabeth Lipman (21:30), who took 11th in the girls race at the 4A level. Rounding out the WRHS girl runners were junior Kacie Flolo (24:13.8) who took 17th, senior Tatum Vontver (25:06.3) who took 55th, junior Letizia Panelli (26:03.8) who took 65th and sophomore Isabel Trujillo (28:00.9) who took 71st.
On the boys side, sophomore Emmett Stouffer (19:09) was the top finisher (39th). Sophomore Dylan Gill (19:36.1) took 51st, junior Grant Green (19:47.9) took 56th, freshman Ronan O’Reilly (21:35) took 73rd, freshman Winston Gallegos (24:24.3) took 78th and freshman James Sandefur (28:02.2) took 81st.
Top individual finishers at the 4A classification were Burley senior Aaron Bradshaw (16:36), who took first, and Mountain Home junior Julia Gilbert (19:56), who also took first.
