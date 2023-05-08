23-05-03 WRHS tennis 5.jpg (copy)

Wood River tennis—including Taylor Merrick, seen here—head to its district tournament this weke.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The postseason is well underway for Wood River's baseball and softball teams. Other spring-sport athletes will join in this week, as district tournaments for tennis, golf and track pick up Tuesday through Friday.

Wood River's co-ed varsity tennis team opens its two-day tournament on the road Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverine baseball and softball teams will take the field in Hailey for a rare home twin-bill. With both teams losing to Twin Falls on Saturday, the Wood River squads find themselves in the second-chance bracket of the Great Basin 7 tournament. The boys play Mountain Home starting at 3:30 p.m. The girls follow at 4 p.m. against Canyon Ridge. If they win, they move on to play road games Thursday and Friday. 

