The postseason is well underway for Wood River's baseball and softball teams. Other spring-sport athletes will join in this week, as district tournaments for tennis, golf and track pick up Tuesday through Friday.
Wood River's co-ed varsity tennis team opens its two-day tournament on the road Tuesday and Wednesday.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverine baseball and softball teams will take the field in Hailey for a rare home twin-bill. With both teams losing to Twin Falls on Saturday, the Wood River squads find themselves in the second-chance bracket of the Great Basin 7 tournament. The boys play Mountain Home starting at 3:30 p.m. The girls follow at 4 p.m. against Canyon Ridge. If they win, they move on to play road games Thursday and Friday.
