Three Wood River High School football players were named to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference Team last week as junior defensive back Zack Dilworth, sophomore linebacker Caleb Hothem and senior linebacker McCade Parke highlight the Wolverines.
Dilworth—who also doubled as the team’s leading receiver—led Wood River in multiple categories for the 2021 season. He notched five interceptions on defense while also leading the team with seven total touchdowns (42 points), including a 95-yard pick-6 interception against Buhl on Sept. 24.
Both Hothem and Parke split time between offense and defense, but it was the defensive side that garnered the attention of the GB7 committee. Both players averaged eight tackles per game throughout the season.
Parke was also recognized as one of seven players for “Sportsman of the Year.”
Sophomore punter/kicker Conrad Foster was named to the All-Conference Second Team. Foster gave the Wolverines an added punch on special teams as a kicker and punter. He had seven successful point-after-conversion kicks and three field goals—including a 41-yard field goal on the last game of the year against Jerome on Oct. 22.
Wood River players who were named as Honorable Mentions were junior Micah Shupe, junior Daniel Servin, senior Andres Salamanca, sophomore Charlie Roberts, junior Olin Patterson and junior Sawyer Grafft.
As for the rest of the conference, Minico swept the main three awards.
“Offensive Player of the Year” went to Jafeth Benele, “Defensive Player of the Year” went to Dantee Ruiz and “Coach of the Year” went to Keelan McCaffrey. The Spartans won the GB7 Conference title, going 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the GB7.
Leading with the most awards was Minico (26), followed by Twin Falls with 24 awards. The Spartans also had nearly the entire starting offensive line named to the First or Second Team. William Fessenden, Luke Arthur and Jimmy Rasmussen were named to the First Team and Jaden Singleton was name to the Second Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In