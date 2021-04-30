Hailey’s Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School coed varsity tennis teams hosted the visiting Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Tuesday afternoon at the WRHS tennis courts.
Both the Wolverines and the Cutthroats took turns beating the Riverhawks as WRHS defeated Canyon Ridge, 8-4, and SVCS won, 9-3.
In the first part of the day, Wood River’s No. 1 boys and girls singles teams all took home victories. as did Wood River’s No. 1 boys doubles team.
Wood River’s Gus Sabina beat Jack Jensen, 6-1, 6-0, in the boys No. 1 singles match.
In the girls No. 1 match, Wood River’s Meg Keating defeated Afton Beard, 6-2, 6-1.
For the boys No. 1 doubles match, the team of Jake Simon and John Chen beat Jackson Greene and Braden Martin, 6-1, 6-2.
In the girls No. 2 spot, Wood River’s Maddox Nickum defeated Maycee Knowlton, 6-4, 6-0.
The team of Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Canyon Ridge’s Max Bradbury and Ayden Hutchinson, 6-1, 6-1, in the boys No. 2 doubles match.
For the girls doubles No. 2 match, Wood River’s Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow defeated Phoebe Bates and Sariah Standlee in an epic comeback victory, 5-7, 6-0, 10-8.
The mixed doubles team of Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton beat Canyon Ridge’s Hunter Barlow and Camryn Humble, 6-2, 6-3.
Rounding out the last of Wood River’s victories was Cody McKinnon in the boys No. 3 singles match. McKinnon beat Tanner Stevens, 6-1, 7-5.
Canyon Ridge victories were Diosh Uraun, who beat Trent Baker in the boys No. 2 match, 6-1, 6-2.
In the girls No. 3 singles match, Tayla Stevens beat Wood River’s Maeve Coffelt, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-5.
The No. 1 girls doubles team of Madeleine Roberts and Frances Roberts beat Wood River’s Jessica Popke and Tatnall Watts, 6-2, 6-4.
In the No. 1 mixed doubles match, Canyon Ridge’s Asher Alexander and Megan Peacock beat Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
