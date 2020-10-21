The Sun Valley Community School staved off elimination in the district volleyball tournament Monday night by beating Hagerman 3-0.
The second-seeded Cutthroats (4-2) played exceptionally for a team with their backs against the wall. The team prevailed over the No. 6-seeded Hagerman Pirates (1-10) in the loser’s bracket in the second day of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A District 2 volleyball tournament by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
The Cutthroats had strong performances from Etienne Blumberg and Maeve Bailey.
Sun Valley was coming off an unexpected loss for a No. 2 seed when the Cutthroats lost 3-2 to the No. 7 Hansen Huskies (3-8) on Saturday.
The score to that game was 21-25, 25-17, 8-25, 26-24, 15-8.
The Cutthroats played Richfield on Tuesday night for another chance to move on.
Carey in title game
The Cutthroats’ loss derailed a potential intra-county rivalry game against the No. 3 Carey Panthers. The Panthers marched on through the first round of districts.
The Panthers (9-5) handed the Hagerman Pirates a 3-1 loss with scores of 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11.
Senior Shaylee Farnworth led the Panthers with 13 kills and 25 attacks.
Also having a strong match were senior Zowie Quillin and sophomore Jane Parke, who both had nine kills and 26 attacks.
As a team, the Panthers had 94 service aces and an 86.2 percent success rate for serves.
Parke also had 20 service aces and five assists.
Junior Ally Colton had 19 aces and five assists while senior Kylie Wood had 12 aces and four assists.
With the Hansen Huskies upsetting the second-seeded Cutthroats, the Huskies tried to capture magic once more when they took on the Panthers.
Carey easily prevailed, 3-0, over the Huskies to advance to the district finals.
The Panthers domination came from Parke, who had 24 attacks and seven kills, which led the team.
Quillin and Farnworth both had five kills. Quillin had 16 attacks and Farnworth had 13.
For serves, the Panthers had 73 serves as a team with 90.4 percent of their serves being played.
Once again, Parke led the team with 21 service aces. Wood and Farnworth both had 10 aces each.
The district title game was Tuesday night against the top-seeded Castleford Wolves (20-0). The Wolves have yet to give up any sets in both their wins over Camas (3-0) and Richfield (3-0).
The winner of the district tournament will have an automatic berth to the IHSAA 1A state volleyball tournament.
The loser of Castleford and Carey will then play in the final play-in game, which will be on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Should Carey lose to Castleford, the Panthers and Cutthroats still have a chance to meet in the district tournament. The Cutthroats would have to defeat Richfield and the winner of Hansen and Dietrich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In