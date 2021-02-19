Playing in just their second game of the season, the Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball team pulled off a huge upset by taking down the Castleford Wolves in the boys’ 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.
It took overtime to settle this one, but the No. 8 Cutthroats narrowly defeated the No. 4 Wolves, 45-42, in a loser-out game at Castleford.
With the win, SVCS (1-1) will move on, and with the loss, Castleford (11-10) is going home.
SVCS junior forward Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with a rare 12 point, 10 block double-double. He also had seven rebounds.
After three quarters of play, the Wolves and Cutthroats were tied 25-25, and at the end of regulation, the score remained tied at 41-all.
“What a phenomenally thrilling, gutsy performance from the Cutthroats,” SVCS Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw said in a statement. “They played with such tenacity, heart and we all should be very proud of their resilience. They live to play another game.”
Senior guard Caelin Bradshaw (eight points, five rebounds), junior guard George Murray (seven points, three rebounds, two assists), junior guard Braden Buchanan (six points, three assists, one rebound), junior guard Jack Colgate (four points, four rebounds, one assist), junior forward Charlie Stewart (four points, three rebounds), junior guard Wilson Baker (two points, one rebound) and senior center Jamie Griswold (two points) all contributed to the victory.
For the majority of the 2020-21 basketball season, the Cutthroats hadn’t played a single game due to COVID-19 issues.
Their first game of the year came on Monday when they lost to the top-seeded Dietrich Blue Devils, 69-42.
Tomlinson and Buchanan led SVCS with eight points each in that game. Bradshaw (six points) and Murray (five points) followed.
Up next, the Cutthroats travel to Fairfield to take on the No. 3 Camas County Mushers (12-7) in a loser-out game.
Camas County defeated No. 6 Hansen, 59-55, in the first round of the Sawtooth Conference. The Mushers then lost to No. 2 Richfield, 57-43, on Tuesday night.
Tip-off for SVCS and Camas County is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, at Camas County High School in Fairfield.
