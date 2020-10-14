The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats volleyball team sent off their three seniors with a clutch home victory on Monday night against the visiting Dietrich Blue Devils.
Seniors Norah Dowdle, Noelle LaFleur and Lola Street were honored prior to Monday night’s win for Senior Night, and the three seniors rewarded the home crowd by helping the Cutthroats to a 3-1 win.
Sun Valley Community School (3-2, 1-1 1A Sawtooth Conference) won the evening with scores of 25-17, 26-24, 19-25 and 25-16.
“After three weeks of games getting canceled due to COVID, it was a privilege to celebrate our senior volleyball athletes and win another home game,” Sun Valley Community School head coach Natalie Heurkins said. “It felt like it was the first game of the season all over again. I am very proud of the win and I look forward to building upon our strengths and weaknesses in practice this week.”
The Cutthroats started the evening hot in the first game by jumping out to a 4-0 lead over Dietrich (5-9, 4-7), but the Blue Devils inched back and took the lead at 14-12. The Cutthroats, however, went on a 13-3 run to finish off the first game with a win.
In the second game, SVCS went on a roll early on and went on a 19-10 lead, but allowed the Blue Devils back in. The Cutthroats showed resilience and hung on, 26-24.
Dietrich was able to steal the third game, 25-19, after catching the Cutthroats off guard, but SVCS regained their composure and took the fourth and final game based on their momentum of the pregame celebration for the seniors.
Street had a great senior night with eight ace serves, 12 kills, 16 digs and 28 clean passes.
Allie Wilson had seven aces, 13 digs and 29 clean passes. LaFleur and Etienne Blumberg assisted on 24 kills.
The Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Sawtooth Conference tournament will take place this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Castleford High School.
