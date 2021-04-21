It was a gentle day for a gentle game.
Venturing in only its second team match of the season, the Sun Valley Community School varsity boys and girls tennis team traveled to Hailey to continue the friendly cross-town rivalry at Wood River High School.
The Cutthroats slipped by the Wolverines, 9-3, on Friday at the WRHS tennis courts.
SVCS received wins in all three boys singles, along with the No. 1 boys doubles, No. 1 mixed doubles and top two girls singles matches.
Sun Valley’s Aaron Gathrid defeated Wood River’s Zach Sabina in the boys No. 1 tennis match, 6-0, 6-1. The Cutthroats also followed that up when Gabe Delgado defeated WRHS’ Gus Sabina, 6-1, 6-0. In the third boys singles match, Campbell Spoor beat Cody McKinnon, 6-0, 6-1.
As tennis is a physically demanding, yet mental, game, Wood River’s Meg Keating managed to be a bright spot for the Wolverines. In the No. 1 girls singles match, Keating beat Julia Ott, 6-2, 6-1.
The match of the day, however, belonged to SVCS’ Brie Tobias, who went down to the wire with WRHS’ Maddox Nickum.
The two battled back and forth for an epic match, with Tobias ultimately coming away with the victory, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
“[Tobias] battled in long points, played the high percentage cross court, waited for the short ball, and closed it,” SVCS head coach Phil Huss said in a statement. “She beat a very athletic opponent.”
Wood River’s Jessica Popke defeated Hadley Duke in the No. 3 girls singles match, 6-0, 6-1.
In a match that seemed tighter than the score let on, Sun Valley’s No. 1 boys doubles team of Caelin Bradshaw and Nils Huss defeated John Chen and Jake Simon, 6-1, 6-2.
“The match was definitely tougher than the score indicated,” Bradshaw said. “We won a lot of the important points with deuce games. I think that’s how I expected it, though. We’ve played against Jake and John a lot. It was our first match of the season, so it was good to win.”
In the No. 2 boys doubles, Wood River’s Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Jack Colgate and Kai Nelson in another close battle, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
In the top mixed doubles match, Sun Valley’s Gretel Huss and Will Ring took down Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton when the match came down to a tiebreaker, 6-1, 7-6, 7-3.
In the No. 2 mixed doubles, the SVCS team of Charlie Price and Whitney Jonnatta beat Elena Rose-Galan and Trent Baker, 6-2, 6-4.
In the No. 1 girls doubles, Sun Valley’s Avery Griffin and Frances Cherp defeated Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
In the No. 2 girls doubles, sisters Christine and Caroline Estep of SVCS defeated Maeve Coffelt and Sofia Calcogno, 6-3, 6-3.
Up next for SVCS is an away match against Gooding at 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Gooding High School.
