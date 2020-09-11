Sun Valley Community School varsity volleyball is back on the Fish Tank court, guided by first-year head coach Natalie Heurkins assisted by Elena Guylay.
“The team is very excited to get the season started!” said Heurkins. “We would love the support of friends and family at home games. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing regulations.”
Leading the way are three seniors. They are co-captains Noelle LaFleur and Lola Street (both outside hitters and defensive specialists) along with Norah Dowdle (libero, defensive specialist).
There are five juniors.
They are Bella Maurtua (middle blocker, opposite), Emma Desserault (defensive specialist), Allie Wilson (middle blocker, opposite, defensive specialist), Paola Alvardo (defensive specialist) and Olivia Nimmo (defensive specialist).
Cutthroat sophomores are Maeve Bailey (middle blocker, defensive specialist) and Etienne Blumberg (setter). The freshman is Gemma Albro (defensive specialist).
Heurkins said, “We have been working hard on the court. The team is meshing well. We are very thankful to be able to play this season!”
The 11-player Cutthroat squad hosted the Carey School Panthers on Thursday evening in Sun Valley for a Sawtooth Conference match, and next will entertain Twin Falls Christian Academy today, Friday at 5 p.m. at the Fish Tank.
It’s a busy first week, as the Cutthroats also plan to participate in the Wood River Invitational tourney Saturday, Sept. 12 starting at
9 a.m. in Hailey.
“Our conference games start in Castleford Sept. 17,” said Heurkins.
Last year, the Cutthroats finished 3-10 and were eliminated by Hagerman in a play-in match for the 10-team Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 tournament at Shoshone. Lighthouse Christian defeated Castleford for the league title.
