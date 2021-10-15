The Sun Valley Community School varsity boys soccer squad looks unstoppable, plowing through the High Desert Soccer Conference tournament.
The No. 1-seeded Cutthroats (15-1-2) took a convincing victory against No. 8 Declo on Friday, Oct. 8, at Sagewillow Athletic Center’s Browning Field. The Cutthroats won, 6-0, with scores from senior Nils Galloway (2), senior Carter Sammis, freshman Zeppelin Pilaro, junior Auggie Rose and freshman Hank Moss. Moss’ goal was his first while on the varsity squad, which garnered him SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw’s Man of the Match distinction.
Friday’s victory was a prelude to Tuesday’s victory against Filer, 4-2. Goal scorers for the win against the Wildcats were Galloway (2), senior Braden Buchanan and sophomore Walker Pate. Buchanan earned Whitelaw’s Man of the Match in this one.
SVCS has earned home-field advantage throughout the conference tournament. They played the No. 6 Kimberly Bulldogs on Thursday after press time. Kimberly defeated Buhl, 3-2, in overtime on Tuesday.
