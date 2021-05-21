The Sun Valley Community School varsity boys golf team finished fourth overall in the Idaho High School Activities Association 2A State Golf Tournament last weekend.
The fourth-place trophy is the school’s first state golf trophy in team history. The team had a two-day score of 733—361 in round one and 372 in round two.
The IHSAA 2A State Golf Tournament was held at Circling Raven Golf Course near Worley in Kootenai County.
Top Cutthroat golfer was Jack Verhaeghe, who finished 12th overall with a combined score of 168—83 in round one and 85 on round two. Wilson Baker (183) placed 25th, Kyle Cohen (186) placed 27th, Hank Moss (196) placed 39th and Kush Krishnappa (199) placed 42nd.
“We really just performed as a team,” SVCS head coach Greg Fairfield said. “Our depth through the No. 4 and 5 players is what really made us leap in front of the other teams. The winds on day two played havoc, but our guys were unfettered and resilient and took home the trophy.”
Overall IHSAA team champion was Nampa Christian, which scored a combined total of 665—322 in round one and 343 in round two. Cole Valley took second (674) and Ambrose (696) took third.
Overall individual champion was Gavin Rodeghiero from North Star Charter. Rodeghiero shot a combined score of 149—74 in round one and 75 in round two.
The best score from the weekend was from Parker Wallace of Cole Valley, who shot a 69 during the first round; however, he had a tough second day when he shot 81, for a total of 150.
