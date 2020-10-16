The Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams went hand-in-hand Wednesday night as both teams won their respective Idaho High School Activities Association 3A District 4 Conference tournaments.
The Lady Cutthroats (7-0) traveled to Kimberly (13-1) and took down the top-seeded Bulldogs, 2-1.
“It was an outstanding performance,” Sun Valley Community School head coach Kelly Feldman said.
Seeded No. 2 in the tournament, the Cutthroats earned a top seed in the IHSAA 3A state soccer tournament.
Christine Estep and Mia Hansmeyer were the two goal scorers for the Cutthroats.
Kimberly’s lone goal came from Bella Osterman, assisted by Madison Smith.
Feldman’s Players of the Game were Hansmeyer, Logan Lindstrom and Gretel Huss.
SVCS is now undefeated in district tournaments—an impressive feat considering the Cutthroats haven’t played a game since their Sept. 19 match against Wood River High School.
Boys advance on own goal
The SVCS boys soccer team came out on top as Gooding gave the Cutthroats the game when the Gooding Senators (10-1-1) scored a goal on themselves, allowing the Cutthroats (6-3) to escape with a 1-0 win.
This is the fourth consecutive IHSAA 3A District 4 tournament title.
Head coach Richard Whitelaw’s “Man of the Match” was senior Jackson Giles for his fierce defense.
Up next for both the boys and the girls is the IHSAA 3A state soccer tournament, which begins Thursday, Oct. 22.
