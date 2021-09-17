Midway through the 2021 season, it is clear that there is not much the Sun Valley Community School boys varsity soccer team cannot do.
The SVCS boys remained unbeaten (7-0, 6-0 High Desert Conference) and kept their No. 1 ranking in two different polls.
After beating Kimberly, 2-0, on Sept. 9, the Cutthroats then beat Weiser, 2-0, on Saturday, Sept. 11, in a rematch of last year’s Idaho High School Activities Association 3A state title game. Then on Tuesday, Sept. 14, SVCS beat Buhl at home, 5-1.
As of Wednesday, SVCS kept its No. 1 ranking in the Idaho 3A classification ahead of No. 2 Bliss (4-0-2, 4-0-2 HDC), according to Max Preps. Also, according to Max Preps, SVCS is ranked No. 5 in the state in all classifications from 1A-5A.
In the Idahosports.com coaches’ poll, the Cutthroats are ranked No. 1 with 24 points ahead of Sugar-Salem (7-1), which has 20 points.
In a rematch of last year’s state title game, the Cutthroats welcomed Weiser (5-2-1, 3-0 Snake River Valley Conference) to Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus for the first time.
By the game’s end, it did not look like Weiser would ever come back.
In their last three meetings dating back to the 2019 IHSAA state title game, the Cutthroats have outscored the Wolverines, 10-0.
For Saturday’s game, the recent forest fire smoke cleared, and blue skies made for perfect playing conditions on the pitch. The Cutthroats played a nearly perfect game as well.
“It was a good team effort,” SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw said. “There was a lot of determination, heart and hustle. It was good to keep the momentum going.”
The game began physical and remained chippy throughout the afternoon. Sophomore midfielder Campbell Spoor got the Cutthroats on the board for the first time in the 15th minute when he received a great deep ball from senior Carter Sammis. Spoor received the ball on the left side of the field; the ball took a one-hop before Spoor tapped the ball in the back of the net.
In the 29th minute, sophomore Walker Pate added another goal, but it was called back by an offside penalty in which Pate found himself behind first-year Weiser goalkeeper Diego Delgadillo.
From that point on, neither team could catch a break. When it seemed like Weiser was able to put something clever together, junior midfielder Nils Galloway was there to disrupt Weiser’s flow.
“It was a collective team effort,” Whitelaw said. “[Galloway] is a premier player in the conference. He’s so physical and demanding.”
In the 71st minute, Pate found junior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe on a perfect cross-pass-to-header play. Verhaeghe’s header closed out the game for SVCS and capitalized the day.
The Cutthroats gave Delgadillo quite the workout; however, he still managed nine saves.
On Tuesday, SVCS kept the momentum going against Buhl with goals from Colin Hanna (2), Asher Maxwell, Rose and Verhaeghe in a 5-1 win.
Up next is the prime-time match between the Cutthroats and cross-county rival Wood River High School. That match is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at Sagewillow.
