The Sun Valley Community School boys golf team finished the two-round 2A ISHAA state tournament Monday and Tuesday in Idaho Falls in a three-way tie for third place.

The Cutthroats shot 658 as a team—+98—in the best four scores out of five format, 11 strokes behind winners Declo (647, +87). Grace finished second (657, +97) Kellogg and Genesis Prep tied SVCS for third out of 13 teams.

Medalist Stephen Paul of Kellogg blitzed the par 70 Sage Lakes Golf Course, firing an opening round 62 (-8) to set the pace. An even par 70 on the second day earned him a 10-shot win over David Chacon of Ambrose.

