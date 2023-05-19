The Sun Valley Community School boys golf team finished the two-round 2A ISHAA state tournament Monday and Tuesday in Idaho Falls in a three-way tie for third place.
The Cutthroats shot 658 as a team—+98—in the best four scores out of five format, 11 strokes behind winners Declo (647, +87). Grace finished second (657, +97) Kellogg and Genesis Prep tied SVCS for third out of 13 teams.
Medalist Stephen Paul of Kellogg blitzed the par 70 Sage Lakes Golf Course, firing an opening round 62 (-8) to set the pace. An even par 70 on the second day earned him a 10-shot win over David Chacon of Ambrose.
Senior Jack Verhaeghe (75-81, +16) tied for 8th out of 75 individual finishers to lead the Community School. Hank Moss (79-82, +21) tied for 17th. Ry Mann (84-83, +27) finished solo 25th. Will Ring (85-89, +34) and Blake Currey (104-107, +71) rounded out the scoring.
The tournament ends the 2023 golf season, but spring sports are still on for Ring. On Saturday, the senior paired with Carter Colgate to take third in boys doubles in the High Desert Conference tennis tournament at Sun Valley, earning him a spot in the state bracket. He’ll head to Ridgevue/Owyhee for the 3A tournament Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
On the girls side, SVCS senior Hadley Duke (93-97, +50) tied for 12th while competing as an individual. Duke qualified for the tournament as an individual by virtue of fourth-place finish in the High Desert Conference tournament last week.
Ambrose’s Katrina von Behren (71-73, +4) took medalist in the girls tournament, finishing four shots ahead of Cole Valley Christian’s Chloe Singpraseuth (72-76, +8).
Ambrose won the team competition, too, shooting 705 as a squad to beat Cole Valley Christian by 13 shots.
On Wednesday, new coach Dominick Conti praised the players after wrapping his first year at the helm.
“I’d just like to thank the student athletes for making my first season of coaching so enjoyable,” Conti said.
Conti said he was able to introduce at least a dozen new players to the game through the spring.
“That’s just fun for me, when they truly show interest to learn and enjoy the game!” he said.
SVCS Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw also took note of the team’s momentum heading into the 2024 season.
“Many thanks to coaches Greg Fairfield and Dominick Conti for a wonderful season,” Whitelaw said Wednesday. “The improvement and enthusiasm overall and growing numbers for the girls participation is very encouraging for next season.” ￼
