Led by seniors Jack Verhaeghe and Hank Moss, the Sun Valley Community School will send six players to the state tournament next week in Idaho Falls after strong showings at districts on Wednesday.
The five-man boys team earned a spot in the state draw after placing second at Ranch 93 in Jerome. Verhaeghe finished second overall with a 79. Moss placed fourth, shooting an 81. Ry Mann (87) Will Ring (89) and Blake Currey (101) rounded out the squad.
Declo clipped the Cutthroats by five shots to win the boys district title.
On the girls side, senior Hadley Duke paced the Cutthroats en route to qualifying for the state tournament as an individual. Duke (106) finished fourth in the field; the top five individual finishers locked up spots in next week’s tournament.
As a team, the SVCS girls finished third behind Lighthouse Christian and Valley. The top two teams earned spots in the state tournament.
On Wednesday evening, SVCS Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw praised the “very competitive” girls squad on a promising year.
“Their improvement this season has been immense,” Whitelaw said.
Cutthroat coaches Greg Fairfield and Dom Conti organized and hosted the tournament at the Jerome course.
“We are extremely fortunate in having such dedicated and passionate coaches giving up their time for our students,” Whitelaw said. “Thank you, gents.” ￼
