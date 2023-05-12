svcs golf (copy)

Sun Valley Community School’s Jack Verhaeghe in 2022.

 Express file photos by Jon Mentzer

Led by seniors Jack Verhaeghe and Hank Moss, the Sun Valley Community School will send six players to the state tournament next week in Idaho Falls after strong showings at districts on Wednesday.

The five-man boys team earned a spot in the state draw after placing second at Ranch 93 in Jerome. Verhaeghe finished second overall with a 79. Moss placed fourth, shooting an 81. Ry Mann (87) Will Ring (89) and Blake Currey (101) rounded out the squad.

Declo clipped the Cutthroats by five shots to win the boys district title.

