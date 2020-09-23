Under the lights of Phil Homer Field at Wood River High School, the Sun Valley Community School girls varsity soccer team and the Wood River Wolverines faced off once again in a rousing match that saw a nail-biter on Saturday night.
It was a game that could have gone either way, and if it weren’t for junior Tatum Minor’s rebound goal midway through the first half, the third match between the Cutthroats (5-0, 2-0 3A District IV Conference) and Wolverines (2-3, 2-0 4A District IV Conference) could have ended in a deadlock.
But that wasn’t the case as Minor’s goal allowed the Cutthroats to narrowly get by Hailey with a 1-0 victory.
“I’m really proud of this team,” SVCS head coach Kelly Feldman said. “These games have been such great competition and experience for us.”
This was the third game in the season series, and third straight victory for the Cutthroats over the Wolverines.
In their previous matches, the Cutthroats won 6-3 on Aug. 29 and 1-0 on Sept. 8.
WRHS head coach Tanner Riley said she was happy with her team’s performance.
“This was a nice improvement,” Riley said. “We moved some things around since our last game with them. Overall, it’s a step up from the game before.”
The game began with the awareness one might find from a familiar foe.
Both teams moved the ball soundly on each end; however, midway through the first half, Falon Hanna received a through pass on the left side of the pitch and drilled a missile of a shot at Wood River’s Marcella Fisher, who got the call at goalkeeper.
A diving Fisher quickly blocked the shot amid the roar of the crowd and saved the early goal.
The ball, however, then found its way to Minor, who then punched it in with a wide-open net.
Despite a beautiful save, there wasn’t anything that Fisher could have done on the rebound shot from Minor as the Cutthroats went up 1-0.
Cutthroat Players of the Game went to junior Logan Lindstrom and freshman Meredith Bromley for their fierce play.
The Cutthroats put up 13 shots-on-goal against Wood River. However, Wood River had a combined 10 saves at net between Fisher (who moved to midfield in the second half) and backup junior Oleanna Liaboe, who relieved Fisher as goalkeeper.
As the game went on and the day turned to night, both teams fought hard for the win since it meant so much to either side.
“I think it’s really important to them,” Riley said. “It sometimes feels like a bigger deal than a conference game because it’s in the community, which makes it fun.”
As the game waned in the balance, junior forward Zoe Bacca had a chance to tie the game on a free kick for WRHS, but narrowly missed.
