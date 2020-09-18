The Community School girls varsity soccer team remained undefeated with a pair of victories this week.
The Cutthroats (4-0, 2-0 3A District IV Conference) had a slew of 14 goals in two games against the Wendell Trojans (3-2-1, 1-1-1 conference) and the Declo Hornets (0-7, 0-2 conference).
Against Wendell, Community School came away with a 7-0 victory behind a hat trick from senior Christin Estep, who earned player of the game honors. Fellow senior Falon Hanna added two of her own.
Seniors Crosby Boe and Quinn Closser each had a single goal.
Freshman Mia Hansmeyer had two assists and junior Lily Pogue added another.
On Saturday, the Cutthroats also won 7-0 behind Hanna, who had four goals and was also named “Player of the Game.”
Estep had two goals and an assist while Boe added one goal for good measure.
