Despite the rain and cold, history was made on Saturday during the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A State Track and Field Championships when the Sun Valley Community School girls track team pulled off an improbable upset to take first in the 4x100-meter relay race.
The victory was the first in school history as the team of Niki Cohen, Logan Lindstrom, Saba Grossman and Kaija Dybdahl ran with a time of 52.32 seconds.
The 4x100m relay team barely got into the state meet as they were accepted as an at-large bid. The four Cinderellas not only crashed the party, but left a mark in the process.
“I heard the girl behind me coming up so I think that’s what really pushed me,” Cohen said about the beginning of the race.
Lindstrom then took the second leg and kept the race open by keeping stride with Adysyn Stanger of Murtaugh.
“I felt good,” Lindstrom said. “I definitely felt the Murtaugh girl coming up next to me and that was very motivating then we had a really good handoff.”
When Lindstrom handed the baton off to Grossman, that’s when a victory became a good possibility.
“That was a lot better of a handoff,” Grossman said. “I felt like I got up to full speed quicker than usual.”
And as Grossman rounded the corner, the Lady Cutthroats had enough of an opening to keep the victory intact. Once the baton was in Dybdahl’s hands, the hammer was thrown down and the victory was theirs.
“I saw that we were ahead in all the other legs and I thought that we could actually get this,” Dybdahl said. “I think that’s what pushed all of us. Of course it’s hard because all of the other girls were working so hard, but I was really excited to be able to take it home. I didn’t feel anyone next to me for most of my run.”
Dybdahl also took second in the 100-meter run (12.97 seconds) and fourth in the 200m run (27.09 PR). She also took fifth in the long jump with 15 feet, 2.75 inches.
The run of the afternoon helped the Cutthroats take ninth place (27 points) just behind senior Samantha McFadyen and the Camas County Mushers, who took eighth (28 points). Rounding out the local girls was Carey, who took 11th (22).
McFadyen also had a strong day. She broke Camas County’s school record in the 300-meter hurdles with 46.76—a first-place finish. She also took a trio of third-place finishes in the 200m (27.08), 400m (59.72 PR) and high jump (5-0).
“This feels awesome,” McFadyen said. “I’ve been waiting for this for years. This was only the fifth time I’ve ever run the 300 hurdles so this is amazing.”
For the Carey girls, sophomore Shayli Smith took second in the 100m hurdles (16.45), eighth in the 300m hurdles (50.21) and fifth in the high jump (4-10).
The 4x200m relay team of Brittney Farnworth, Smith, Shaylee Farnworth and Kourtney Patterson took third with 1:52.06.
