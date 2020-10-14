The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team continued their dominance throughout the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A District 4 soccer tournament Monday night.
The Cutthroats, who are the No. 2 seed, have yet to concede a goal during the tournament, which began Friday night at the Twin Falls Sunway Soccer Complex.
SVCS (7-0) started the tournament with a 10-0 win over the Bliss Bears (2-10) with scores from Christine Estep (3), Mia Hansmeyer (2), Marit Kaiser (2), Quinn Closser (2) and Meredith Bromley (1).
Maya Lightner added three assists while Hansmeyer added another.
This was the first match for the Cutthroats since Sept. 19.
Head coach Kelly Feldman named Lightner Player of the Game for her ability to both pass and score.
With the win, the Cutthroats traveled to Wendell for the second round to take on the Trojans (9-6-1) on Monday night. The SVCS girls won handily, 6-0.
Tatum Minor scored the opening goal for the Cutthroats.
Minor went on to have four goals in the match by the end of the night. Hansmeyer added the other two goals.
Lightner and Hansmeyer had one assist each while Kaiser had two.
Now, the Cutthroats have to face the Kimberly Bulldogs (13-0) who, like the Cutthroats, have yet to be scored on. That game is at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Kimberly High School.
The Bulldogs are also ranked No. 6 in Idaho according to MaxPreps.
The Bulldogs have bulled their way through the tournament as the No. 1 seed. They beat Declo with ease, 11-0, and Buhl, 5-0.
The double-elimination tournament will send two teams to the IHSAA 3A state soccer tournament.
The winner of Wednesday’s match between SVCS and Kimberly will carry an automatic top seed at state. The loser will still have another chance to continue as they would play the winner of Wendell and Buhl. That game is also Wednesday at Wendell High School.
Then the winner of Buhl/Wendell would play the loser of SVCS/Kimberly at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, to decide the second state berth from the 3A District 4.
