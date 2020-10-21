The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team has been about as dominant as anyone could ask a soccer team to be, despite constant uncertainty throughout a chaotic year.
Head coach Kelly Feldman has her team playing at a level that is destined for a title.
The Cutthroats (8-0 overall) only allowed one goal throughout the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A High Desert girls soccer district tournament.
Their dominating 10-0 victory over the No. 7-seeded Bliss Bears in the first round of the district tournament was only a preview of what was to come.
Goal scorers for that game were Christine Estep (3), Mia Hansmeyer (2), Marit Kaiser (2), Quin Closser (2) and Meredith Bromley (1).
The Cutthroats then continued with a 6-0 win over No. 3 Wendell.
Goal scorers for that game were Tatum Minor (4) and Hansmeyer (2).
Their only test came against the top-seeded Kimberly Bulldogs (14-2), a team that has averaged 5.9 goals per game.
The Cutthroats shut down the Bulldog offense on their way to a 2-1 victory.
With the win, it was their 13th district title.
“I thought they played their best game against Kimberly because we were challenged and we had to come back,” Feldman said. “I was pretty pleased to see the composure to do that in that situation.”
Down 1-0 in the second half, the Cutthroats rallied together and scored two goals from Hansmeyer and Estep for an emotional and satisfying victory.
With a season full of uncertainties, SVCS had a lot on its plate to keep motivated and moving toward its goal.
“For most of the season we didn’t have any direction,” Feldman said. “It was hard with games getting canceled, but getting the nod to move onto the postseason was life-changing.”
SVCS is traditionally a strong team. Having beaten Wood River three times previously this season helped keep the Cutthroats in tune for the season.
With the win, SVCS now has the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 5 Sugar-Salem Diggers (14-2 overall).
Senior midfielder Sunny Bennion is the key player for the Diggers. Bennion’s big leg is something that SVCS will keep a keen eye out for. Bennion is also the field goal kicker for the Sugar-Salem football team.
“She scores from midfield so obviously she’s a threat,” Feldman said.
SVCS has had a rough history with Sugar-Salem in the past. The Cutthroats lost to the Diggers two years ago in the 3A semifinal round of state tournament when Sugar-Salem shut out the Cutthroats 3-0.
Traveling is something SVCS has become accustomed to this season. The Cutthroats didn’t play a single home game all year, so an 8-0 record is also a perfect road record.
The Diggers, however, are also very good away from home. They’re 7-1 on the road.
Both teams have a high-scoring offense with both scoring over five goals per game.
Bliss was each team’s common opponent and both teams had their way with the Bears. The Diggers beat the Bears, 9-0, on Sept. 11.
If SVCS beats Sugar-Salem, the Cutthroats will then play the winner of Marsh Valley (11-2-1) and the Timberlake Tigers (6-4-2).
The Cutthroats begin the first round of state playoffs at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Post Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In