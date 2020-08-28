Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer coach Richard Whitelaw is the dean of Idaho soccer coaches—523 games over 28 seasons, 37 state tournament game wins and seven state championship appearances, with four titles.
No one is a greater cheerleader and proponent of the game than the native New Zealander. His recent teams have rewarded him with back-to-back State 3A tournament titles in 2018 and 2019, and four title game visits in five years.
The remarkable 19-1-2 team of 2019, unbeaten in its final 21 games, distinguished itself by giving Whitelaw a rare breather in a state tournament game. After thrilling 1-0 and 2-2 (5-4 penalty kicks) wins over Teton and American Falls, the Cutthroats blasted Weiser 6-0 to hoist another winning banner.
Many of those players have graduated, including State 3A “Players of the Year” Cash Dart (26 goals last fall, 79 career) and Ridley Lindstrom (24 goals, 72 career), along with defensive mainstay Shea Brokaw, the “Player of the Year” for the 2018 champions.
But Whitelaw has been blessed with a turnout of 41 players, including 13 seniors. They continue their season Saturday, Aug. 29 with a stern test against Wood River at 7 p.m. at Hailey’s Homer Field.
Whitelaw said, “Losing the strong, successful and talented senior class from last year will be difficult to replace. It’s a new era in Cutthroat soccer, and I cannot fault their enthusiasm all around.
“We are top heavy with seniors. Alex Austin, Josh Blackburn, Jackson Giles and Ethan Hunt will solidify the defense. Keeping our midfield together will be Caelin Bradshaw, Kai Nelson, Nils Huss, Ridge Dirksmeier and Jett Carruth.
“Willie DeWolfe and Toby Rafford will hopefully be banging in the goals up front.
“Junior Carter Sammis will play a role on defense and midfield. Zach Younger and Blake Currey are vying for goalkeeper. Sophomores Nils Galloway, Colin Hanna and Russell Stumph show loads of promise and could figure prominently.
“Freshmen Walker Pate, Asher Maxwell and Campbell Spoor have all impressed and will be pushing for valuable minutes.”
First home game is set for Wednesday, Sept. 9 with Gooding. The Cutthroats plan to entertain Wood River Sept. 19. Going into the season, the Cutthroats have lost just once in their last 35 soccer games.
Here is this year’s projected roster, along with likely positions for most players (GK—goalkeeper; D—defender; M—midfielder and F—forward).
Cutthroat boys
Head coach—Richard Whitelaw (29th year, 351-132-40 record in 523 Cutthroat games, .671 winning percentage, 37-21 at state soccer including state championships in 2019, 2018, 1999 and 1992, and state runners-up in 2003, 2015 and 2016).
Assistant coaches—Will Thomas and Jeannie Woller. Thomas was a varsity soccer player and Spanish Classical Studies student at University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. Woller, a four-year Division 1 soccer player at Utah State University, received her Masters in Education from Lesley University in Massachusetts and teaches English in the SVCS Upper School.
Seniors, 12th grade (13)—Caelin Bradshaw (M), Kai Nelson (M), Toby Rafford (F), William DeWolfe (F), Jackson Giles (D), Ethan Hunt (D), Nils Huss (M), Imael Untiveros (M), Zach Younger (GK/D), Alex Austin (D), Josh Blackburn (D), Jett Carruth (M), Ridge Dirksmeier (M).
Juniors, 11th grade (4)—Carter Sammis (D), Kyle Cohen, Shaw McCoubrey, Thomas DeKlotz.
Sophomores, 10th grade (13)— Russell Stumph (D), Blake Currey (GK), Zephyr Carruth, Calvin Miller, Hank Moss, Charlie Price, Auggie Rose, Jack Verhaeghe, Nils Galloway, Kyan Gandhi, Colin Hanna, Lachlan McFarland, Ryland Strine.
Freshmen, 9th grade (11)—Sebastian Lerner (D), Asher Maxwell (F), Walker Pate (M), Campbell Spoor (D), Carter Colgate, Henry Dolson, Beckett Gates, Carter Hickey, Whit Kelley, Tom Mendoza, Corwith Simmers.
