For the fifth time in school history—and the second year in a row—the Sun Valley Community School boys varsity tennis team brought home the top prize at the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A State Tennis Tournament over last weekend at Sage Valley Middle School and Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
Despite stormy weather that constantly delayed and rescheduled the tennis tournament, the Cutthroat boys persevered through the rain and wind to capture the state title with 68.5 points—34.5 points ahead of second place Parma. Thirteen schools competed in the tournament.
Along with a team title, there were also individual champions. Gabe Delgado won in the boys singles, and the duo of Nils Huss and Caelin Bradshaw won the boys doubles.
It was an all-Cutthroat final in the boys singles as Delgado defeated teammate Aaron Gathrid, 7-5, 6-2.
The high-quality doubles match of the day was when Huss and Bradshaw rallied from behind in a classic match full of long points, drops, overheads and volleys.
“There was phenomenal athleticism and sportsmanship,” SVCS tennis head coach Phil Huss said.
Nils Huss and Bradshaw were able to sustain their peaks of greatness and held on to beat Sugar-Salem, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, in the final.
Jack Colgate and Walker Spoor lost to Parma in the boys doubles consolation final, 2-6, 7-6, 4-6.
The SVCS girls tennis team also had a great weekend, finishing in fourth place with 21.5 points. The Lady Cutthroats were among 11 teams.
“We won by how we carried ourselves on and off the court,” Phil Huss said. “Players gladly squeegeed the courts for matches to continue [during the rain]. Nils and Caelin hugged their opponents after the boys doubles final out of respect for their high-quality play and the friendship they have developed off the court. The coaches remarked repeatedly on how their players like playing the Cutthroats because the competition is good.”
In their first year playing competitive tennis, sophomore Gretel Huss and freshman Campbell Spoor went on a run to reach the mixed doubles final, but the two underclassmen lost to Parma, 3-6, 4-6.
Others doing well at state were Avery Griffin and Whitney Janotta who lost in the girls doubles consolation final to Parma, 4-6, 3-6. Savannah Spoor and Kai Nelson lost to Fruitland in the semifinals of the consolation bracket in mixed doubles, 1-6, 2-6.
The success of this year’s team was a family affair as the roster featured two sets of siblings with Walker and Savannah Spoor and Nils and Gretel Huss, who are the son and daughter of coach Phil Huss.
“I am deeply proud of each member of this team, but to have my son, senior Nils Huss, and sophomore daughter Gretel Huss, in the state finals (at the same time) put my head on a swivel and my heart was full,” Phil Huss said.
SVCS were also named as the IHSAA All-State Academic Champions with a 3.780 GPA.
The Cutthroats previously have won titles in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2019. Kurt Almquist and Gabriella Fritts-Weissmann were assistants and Barbara Figge was the junior varsity coach.
3A State Results
Overall Team
Boys: 1—Sun Valley Community School 68.5. 2—Parma 34. 3—Fruitland 18.5. 4—Sugar-Salem 16.
Girls: 1—Parma 55. 2—Fruitland 38.5 3—Weiser 34.5. 4—Sun Valley Community School 21.5.
Boys Singles
First place—Gabe Delgado (SVCS) 7-5, 6-2 over Aaron Gathrid (SVCS). Third place—Logan Anderson (Gooding) 6-2, 7-5 over Josh Francis (Clearwater Valley).
Girls Singles
First place—Emma Tolman (Weiser) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 over Austin Harris (Parma). Third place—Ana Baurieer (Sugar-Salem) 6-1, 6-4 over Kristy Bake (Weiser).
Boys Doubles
First place—Huss/Bradshaw (SVCS) 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 over Peterson/Blaser (Sugar-Salem). Third place—Dodge/Weber (Parma) 6-3, 6-4 over Simko/Williams (Clark Fork).
Girls Doubles
First place—Baker/Phillips (Fruitland) 6-1, 6-4 over Leavitt/Wagstaff (Parma). Third place—Mann/Sitts (Parma) 6-4, 6-3 over Griffin/Janotta (SVCS).
Mixed doubles
First place—Hancock/Weber (Parma) 6-3, 6-4 over Huss/Spoor (SVCS). Third place—Huff/Buster (Fruitland) 6-3, 6-2 over Craig Farmer (Fruitland).
