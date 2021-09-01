The Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team has been firing on all cylinders in the early parts of the season.
With their success, the SVCS boys have yet to allow a score through Saturday when the Cutthroats beat the Wendell Trojans to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Before that, the Cutthroats beat Declo 6-0 to open the year. SVCS followed that up with a 5-0 win over Filer, and then on Saturday beat Wendell, 3-0.
Against Declo, sophomore Walker Pate scored a three-goal hat trick while junior Nils Galloway, sophomore Campbell Spoor and junior Colin Hanna all added a goal each.
Against Filer, Hanna added two more goals to his season total and sophomore Asher Maxwell, senior Braden Buchanan and junior Auggie Rose all added goals.
For their home game at Sagewillow, SVCS beat Wendell on Saturday. Pate, Maxwell and Hanna were the goal scorers.
SVCS played Bliss on Tuesday at home. That game finished after press time.
Early in the season, Hanna and Pate lead the team with four goals each, with Maxwell scoring two goals.
The SVCS boys are back after Labor Day when they travel to Gooding on Tuesday, Sept. 4. After that match, SVCS will have a nice home stretch with five home games, including the game against Wood River on Sept. 18.
