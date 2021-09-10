The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity soccer team is at it again, and the state of Idaho has taken notice.
After cruising to an undefeated start, the Cutthroats (4-0, 4-0 High Desert Conference) are now ranked No. 1 in Idaho in the 3A classification, according to Max Preps. So far in 2021, SVCS is averaging six goals per game and has allowed only one goal the entire season.
Junior Colin Hanna leads the team with seven goals, and sophomore Walker Pate is right behind him with six. Sophomore Asher Maxwell has four goals.
The Cutthroats’ game against Bliss (3-0-1, 3-0-1 HDC) was canceled last week due to unhealthy air quality. That game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sagewillow. The battle between the Cutthroats and the Bears is a marquee matchup: Bliss is ranked right behind Sun Valley at No. 2 in Idaho.
Most recently, SVCS put up a 10-1 victory on the road against Gooding, as Hanna put up a three-goal hat trick, and Pate and Maxwell added two more goals each. Jack Verhaeghe, Lachlan McFarland and Russell Stumph all added a goal each. This one was over before halftime, as the Cutthroats were up, 8-0.
The Cutthroats battled a home match against Kimberly on Thursday, Sept. 9, which happened after press time.
Up next for SVCS, the Cutthroats battle Weiser at home on Saturday, Sept. 11, which will be rematch of the 2020 Idaho High School Activities Association 3A state tournament title game in which the Cutthroats won, 2-0.
SVCS girls shuts out Gooding
The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer team has also had a good start to the season by running out to a 4-1 overall record (4-0 High Desert Conference).
With their most recent victory against Gooding—10-1 win—the Lady Cutthroats are now ranked seventh in the state in the 3A classification, according to Max Preps.
In their win over Gooding, sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored a three-goal hat trick, while freshman Attie Murray, sophomore Ruby Crist and freshman Audrey Morawitz each added a goal.
Sun Valley hosted a match against Kimberly on Thursday, Sept. 9, which happened after press time.
The girls will also play Saturday against Weiser at
1 p.m. at the Sagewillow field.
