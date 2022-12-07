Sun Valley Community School junior Beckett Gates paced the Cutthroat boys varsity basketball team to a 47-41 win over Twin Falls Christian Academy in their first game of the season Monday night at the Fish Tank.
Gates—3, pictured—led Sun Valley scorers with 16 points. Marley Shapiro added 10, Pingyi Wan scored 9 and Carter Hickey netted 8 in the nonconference win.
The Cutthroats traveled to Hagerman on Tuesday for their road opener; that game finished after press time Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In