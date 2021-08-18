Riding high on a miraculous 2020 Idaho High School Activities Association 3A Boys State Championship, the Sun Valley Community School has their work cut out for them to repeat the run.
The prestige of winning three straight titles remains, but losing 14 seniors from last year—24 seniors total over the last two seasons—creates a new challenge for head coach Richard Whitelaw and his coaching staff.
Whitelaw is unfazed because, while young, the bulk of his returning players that were on the championship team from last year gained valuable experience. With only six seniors out of the 42 players on the roster, it’s the juniors and sophomores that will do most of the heavy lifting for the Cutthroats this year.
“We’re young but enthusiastic,” Whitelaw said. “We should be good.”
The lone returning varsity starting senior is midfielder Carter Sammis, who is already keeping SVCS cool in the heat with his experience, and has already been named one of the team captains. Sammis was also a big part of last year’s run.
“He’s been with the program all four years,” Whitelaw said. “He’s done well so far this year by keeping people organized and enthused.”
Along with Sammis, eight players return from the championship season. Fellow midfielder Nils Galloway, who is a junior, will also be an important piece at getting back to the title game.
“Nils is going to be a force,” Whitelaw said. “I can have him in midfield and up front, he’s a physical and overpowering athlete.”
At goalkeeper, junior Blake Currey has plenty of big game experience under his belt on defense. Other defensive specialists are junior Russell Stumph along with sophomore Campbell Spoor, who will be key limiting opposing team’s offensive attacks.
For the forwards, look for sophomore Walker Pate, who had a great run of four goals between the end of the regular season and the postseason. Asher Maxwell will also be a threat on offense.
“We’re looking for Walker and Asher to getting the bulk of our goals,” Whitelaw said.
With the team’s strengths relying heavily on the eight players with experience, it’s the rest of the team’s inexperience that is the team’s weakness. Game like situations and staying healthy will be components to another deep postseason run for the Cutthroats.
If Whitelaw can get his team in the state tournament once again, they’ll be another tough out. In the postseason, the Cutthroats turn into a different squad. In their three straight title games, they have yet to allow a goal.
In 2018—the beginning of the dynasty—the Cutthroats beat the Bliss Bears for the title, 3-0. In 2019, they beat Weiser, 6-0. In 2020, they beat Weiser again, 2-0.
Weiser will have a chance to exact revenge on the Cutthroats when the Wolverines visit on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m.
Last season, the Cutthroats went 9-3 overall with their three losses coming to Wood River High School in a three-game series that took place following constant cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not since 2007 have the Cutthroats beat WRHS, but it should be another great matchup this time, as the two teams meet only once. Wood River also lost a bulk of senior leadership, so there could be an upset in the mix for SVCS.
The Cutthroats and Wolverines play at Sagewillow on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. as the marquee matchup of a full day of soccer.
“Luis will have them coached up and ready to go,” Whitelaw said. “I’m sure they’ll be tough to beat.”
Declo, Filer and Gooding are three other schools to keep an eye out for in the 3A High Desert Conference, Whitelaw said.
With a tougher league in 2021, some teams might not expect a lot out of the Cutthroats, which is just how Whitelaw wants it.
“We have to do some coaching because we were lucky the last few years with those players,” Whitelaw said. “It’s really exciting from a coach’s viewpoint because we’ll have to do some work and not rely on the talent that was there. We’ll have to coach them and that’s the beauty about it. We’re always scheming.”
This season should also be kinder to the champs. With zero home games played on home turf last time out, the Cutthroats have eight home games at Sagewillow—including five in a row during September.
